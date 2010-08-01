pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:04 PM #1
    mcycleski
    mcycleski is offline
    Top Dog mcycleski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Pa
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,314

    787 Port Matched Cases

    These cases have been gasket ported "port matched" the intake case been port matched also I planned on using these in my boat build but decided to use 951's,fresh Silver Vein powder coat ,comes with both case halves,intake (not powder coated)mag housing and cover and matching PTO ,,$375 shipped in the US OBO ....I can provide gaskets,seals,bearings if needed
    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:46 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    167

    Re: 787 Port Matched Cases

    That is nice

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 