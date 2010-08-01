pxctoday

  Today, 07:06 PM #1
    JetFX1
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Clearwater
    Yamaha B1 Blaster For Sale Race Ski

    Up for sale is my freshly built waveblaster race ski. I acquired this ski at the beginning of the summer with plans of completely going through it and making it my race ski for the next season. The engine was completely redone with new crank and bored 1.0 over with ProX pistons. All work was done by Chuckie at Team Scream. It has a Riva head and modified Riva pipe. Ski has new blowsion aluminum pump shoe with new style stock superjet prop. Also has Riva intake grate and rad dudes coned ride plate. Carbs were rejetted, dechoked, and primers were installed they were rebuilt when ski was built with mikuni rebuild kits. The bottom of the hull was sanded and then sprayed with a fresh coat of gel coat that was then trued. Engine was just broken in and then the ski has sat around. It has less than 2 hours on it. I took it to the last rounds of the prowatercross tour as a backup boat but never used it. I sold my HX and was planning on racing this in the upcoming season but have changed plans and will only be racing the ski class, so the ski is up for sale. With a few more mods this could be a top level ski, but even with the current setup will still be competitive. I can arrange shipping at the buyers expense and am located it Clearwater, FL. $2900 o.b.o. Contact me with any questions. Thanks
    86 Turd Sport
    86 650sx
    95 Blaster
    96 HX
    16 Superjet
  Today, 07:18 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Re: Yamaha B1 Blaster For Sale Race Ski

    Wow
