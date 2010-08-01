Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 550SX replacement steering parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Redding Age 27 Posts 10 91 550SX replacement steering parts I picked up a 91 550sx a few years ago and had nothing to compare it to, but it was very hard to handle. I chalked it up to the learning curve for a 550 and stand ups in general and just went with it.



Last time out on the lake last year I ran into some guys that knew a little more than I and when they were giving my ski the once over they said my steering was awful.

Weather being a bit better today I tried to tighten it up but the nut is bottomed out on the threads and there is still a ton of play



I was looking at a rebuild kit from https://www.watcon.com/handling/stee...te-rebuild-kit and the pieces look different than what I have in there. As far as I know I have a stock plate and bars but perhaps someone threw in some DIY bushing setup



Minus the plates, nut, and pin these are the pieces that were in there, the way there were put in resulted in 1/8"+ of play with the nut tightened down all the way to the end of the threads





I had been considering an aftermarket steering plate like a quick steer for a while, will that kit above work for a stock 550 rebuild? and if so would you go that route or with the quick steer?

