Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS400 Flywheel WANTED. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Sweden Age 31 Posts 1 JS400 Flywheel WANTED. So I finished my classic 440 engine build and finally saw that I´m stuck with an older crank from a 76 JS400 (or other model?) with a smaller diameter taper for the flywheel. 440 flywheel won´t engage up until it hits the block. Found of the shelf wheels still around but at way to high a price for me.



JS400 parts seem to be hard to find where they differ but if anyone´s sitting on a small taper flywhell that wont come apart when spun over I´m very intrested to buy it.



I´m over in sweden so there´s lways the extra effort with freight but I would really appreciate any help in the matter since the alternative is tear down and new crank.



The difference in taper sizes can possibly be seen in attached photo.



IMG_4294.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules