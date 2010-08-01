So I finished my classic 440 engine build and finally saw that I´m stuck with an older crank from a 76 JS400 (or other model?) with a smaller diameter taper for the flywheel. 440 flywheel won´t engage up until it hits the block. Found of the shelf wheels still around but at way to high a price for me.
JS400 parts seem to be hard to find where they differ but if anyone´s sitting on a small taper flywhell that wont come apart when spun over I´m very intrested to buy it.
I´m over in sweden so there´s lways the extra effort with freight but I would really appreciate any help in the matter since the alternative is tear down and new crank.
The difference in taper sizes can possibly be seen in attached photo.
IMG_4294.JPG