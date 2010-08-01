Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Keihin 42mm blue carb port routing #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 275 Keihin 42mm blue carb port routing hi put my brother's Keihin 42mm blue carb,on his TS650



im not sure where the lines hookup to this carb .



i have the carb "top" line going to return to tank



bottom going to gas line



one in middle,on pump i think its called .it going to manifold,for suction i guess



but that smaller top one .at very top .where does it go?



heres a picture .not my carb but i think the ports are same can someone tell me where they all go .if you can please download picture photoshop an arrow to each with,description where it goes



BPRxLJH.jpg



You have everything you described done correctly. The tiny one at the very top is for a primer.

'83 js 440 probably a parts ski and spare hull

'87 650sx time capsule with just handling mods and a prop.

'89 550/650 conversion, skat 17, 40mm keihin

Actually the pulse fitting, the straight fitting in the middle of the 3, should hook to the side crankcase, not to the intake manifold. Verify that.

'83 js 440 probably a parts ski and spare hull

'87 650sx time capsule with just handling mods and a prop.

'89 550/650 conversion, skat 17, 40mm keihin

