hi put my brother's Keihin 42mm blue carb,on his TS650
im not sure where the lines hookup to this carb .
i have the carb "top" line going to return to tank
bottom going to gas line
one in middle,on pump i think its called .it going to manifold,for suction i guess
but that smaller top one .at very top .where does it go?
heres a picture .not my carb but i think the ports are same can someone tell me where they all go .if you can please download picture photoshop an arrow to each with,description where it goes
BPRxLJH.jpg
kGz4ciq.jpg