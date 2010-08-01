pxctoday

  Today, 03:59 PM #1
    moko
    Keihin 42mm blue carb port routing

    hiput my brother's Keihin 42mm blue carb,on his TS650

    im not sure where the lines hookup to this carb.

    i have the carb "top" line going to return to tank

    bottom going to gas line

    one in middle,on pump i think its called.it going to manifold,for suction i guess

    but that smaller top one .at very top.where does it go?

    heres a picture.not my carbbut i think the ports are samecan someone tell me where they all go.if you can please download picturephotoshop an arrow to each with,description where it goes

    BPRxLJH.jpg

    kGz4ciq.jpg
  Today, 04:16 PM #2
    delta rat
    Re: Keihin 42mm blue carb port routing

    You have everything you described done correctly. The tiny one at the very top is for a primer.
  Today, 04:18 PM #3
    delta rat
    Re: Keihin 42mm blue carb port routing

    Actually the pulse fitting, the straight fitting in the middle of the 3, should hook to the side crankcase, not to the intake manifold. Verify that.
