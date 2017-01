Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Possible places where water may leak through #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 48 Possible places where water may leak through Since the first day i got my 650sx it fills up with a TON of water im not talking about like normal amount, it reaches to just under the flame arrrestor on my carb. I finally installed a bilge but I would like to know where I should check for water leakage. When the ski is just sitting on the water when its not on or moving it dosent fill up with anything but when I start riding it, it fill up like crazy. I dont fall that much. where should i check #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,833 Re: Possible places where water may leak through through hull bearing seal ,. around the fuel filler cap, exhaust water leak , ride with the hood off and see where it comes in



through hull bearing seal ,. around the fuel filler cap, exhaust water leak , ride with the hood off and see where it comes in

