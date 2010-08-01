Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete 701 Needed with electrical #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Big Point, MS Age 41 Posts 1 Complete 701 Needed with electrical I have a Boston Whaler Jet boat that is missing the motor. It has an exhaust hose, gas hose, and cooling lines....so I need a complete 701 engine with electrical box and waterbox. I'd prefer one that is low hours, totally stock and never been modified or rebuilt. Please include shipping to 39562 MS with price. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules