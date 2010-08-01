Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Polaris slh 700 issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location kankakee Age 34 Posts 4 2001 Polaris slh 700 issues I put a brand new rebuilt engine in. Ran like a dream all day when on the lake. Towards the end of the day we're headed back to camp and my buddy was riding it while i drove my pontoon boat. The ski was acting up, it wouldn't accelerate, just poking along. (I'm new to having jet skis so i didn't put two and two together at the moment). we get across the lake and i take the seat off to look at it and the motor is very very hot. Then i realize some sand must have gotten sucked up and blocked the water circulation. I did ask the people to not start it up on shore, that's what i get for letting people ride my stuff unsupervised. I can get the ski to start and idle, but when i give it gas it just dies. I'm not sure where to start. Any help would be appreciated. I did get a 1 year warranty on the motor but i haven't spoken to them yet and i'm not sure what the stipulations are on getting a replacement. I'd like to mess with it myself first before dealing with customer service. Last edited by burbs; Today at 03:32 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 2,953 Re: 2001 Polaris slh 700 issues Are you sure there is plenty of gas in the tank? If you think it got hot check the compression, and you need to inspect the bore for seizure marks. I would also check the fuel pickups, filter, and lines. If there was junk in the lines/filter it may have have made it into the carbs. If the carbs were plugged it could lean out the engine. Lean engines run hot. I would also verify the cooling system is not plugged at all. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

