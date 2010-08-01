pxctoday

  Today, 03:31 AM #1
    burbs
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    kankakee
    Age
    34
    Posts
    4

    2001 Polaris slh 700 issues

    I put a brand new rebuilt engine in. Ran like a dream all day when on the lake. Towards the end of the day we're headed back to camp and my buddy was riding it while i drove my pontoon boat. The ski was acting up, it wouldn't accelerate, just poking along. (I'm new to having jet skis so i didn't put two and two together at the moment). we get across the lake and i take the seat off to look at it and the motor is very very hot. Then i realize some sand must have gotten sucked up and blocked the water circulation. I did ask the people to not start it up on shore, that's what i get for letting people ride my stuff unsupervised. I can get the ski to start and idle, but when i give it gas it just dies. I'm not sure where to start. Any help would be appreciated. I did get a 1 year warranty on the motor but i haven't spoken to them yet and i'm not sure what the stipulations are on getting a replacement. I'd like to mess with it myself first before dealing with customer service.
  Today, 03:53 AM #2
    freekstyle
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    2,953

    Re: 2001 Polaris slh 700 issues

    Are you sure there is plenty of gas in the tank? If you think it got hot check the compression, and you need to inspect the bore for seizure marks. I would also check the fuel pickups, filter, and lines. If there was junk in the lines/filter it may have have made it into the carbs. If the carbs were plugged it could lean out the engine. Lean engines run hot. I would also verify the cooling system is not plugged at all.
