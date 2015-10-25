Picked up this 96XP last fall to resell or part out and dump the hull.
I changed my mind after I got it home. The ski was 100% original.
The engine still had factor tags on it and showed no signs of ever being
disassembled.
It's nice to see but not a positive when it comes to tear down.
6 broken head bolts, 2 carb bolts and 1 RV cover bolt.
Not a big deal, I have another engine to drop in.
I was able to save the crank, cases and mag parts which all
looked new.
The mpem and wire harness all were good to
I assume this ski had very few hours on it.
The gel and glass on both top and bottom was in good shape, faded but no cracks.
20151025_154912.jpg
20151025_154921.jpg
20151025_154931.jpg
20151128_152611.jpg
20151128_161100.jpg
Looks to be an early 96
20160610_181346.jpg
I know it looks rough
Next was to gut the ski
20151129_131446.jpg
20151213_162911.jpg
20151213_162925.jpg
20151213_162934.jpg
At first the plan was to wet sand and buff the gel coat back to a gloss finish but I came up with a better idea.
Since I already have 2 96xp's and 1 95xp limited I decided to build this one with the color scheme of the 99SPX
So next came the wet sanding and then into the paint room
20160521_182444.jpg
20160604_153916.jpg
4 coats of Dupont base color followed by 3 coats of Dupont clear
20160610_161444.jpg
20160610_165557.jpg
20160610_180427.jpg
At first I painted the handlebar cover flat black like the 99s are but I didn't like the way it looked on the ski and this one originally looked like they all do after 20 years
20160102_124848.jpg
20160102_124915.jpg
I came up with a process to refinish these pads a few years ago and it does not involve painting
or color dyeing.
I've done about 15 of them this way, some of my own and some for other guys.
Sorry but this trade secret stays with me for now.
20160103_160930.jpg
Now the long process of going back together.
Actually I only had 30 days from the time I started painting until vacation so it became a rush job.
The new decals arrived with two weeks to spare, The seat cover only 1 week from D day.
I had one day to test on the water then a 500 mile tow to the Outer Banks.
Pulled it off without a problem and had hours of good riding in OBX with all 4 skis
20160611_165322.jpg
20160615_184357.jpg