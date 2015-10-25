Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 96 XP Rescue Project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Pa Posts 36 96 XP Rescue Project Picked up this 96XP last fall to resell or part out and dump the hull.

I changed my mind after I got it home. The ski was 100% original.

The engine still had factor tags on it and showed no signs of ever being

disassembled.

It's nice to see but not a positive when it comes to tear down.

6 broken head bolts, 2 carb bolts and 1 RV cover bolt.

Not a big deal, I have another engine to drop in.

I was able to save the crank, cases and mag parts which all

looked new.

The mpem and wire harness all were good to

I assume this ski had very few hours on it.

The gel and glass on both top and bottom was in good shape, faded but no cracks.



20151025_154912.jpg

20151025_154921.jpg





20151025_154931.jpg

20151128_152611.jpg

20151128_161100.jpg



Looks to be an early 96



20160610_181346.jpg



I know it looks rough

Next was to gut the ski



20151129_131446.jpg

20151213_162911.jpg

20151213_162925.jpg

20151213_162934.jpg





At first the plan was to wet sand and buff the gel coat back to a gloss finish but I came up with a better idea.

Since I already have 2 96xp's and 1 95xp limited I decided to build this one with the color scheme of the 99SPX

So next came the wet sanding and then into the paint room





20160521_182444.jpg

20160604_153916.jpg









20160610_161444.jpg

20160610_165557.jpg

20160610_180427.jpg



4 coats of Dupont base color followed by 3 coats of Dupont clear



20160102_124848.jpg

20160102_124915.jpg







I came up with a process to refinish these pads a few years ago and it does not involve painting

or color dyeing.

I've done about 15 of them this way, some of my own and some for other guys.

Sorry but this trade secret stays with me for now.







20160103_160930.jpg





Actually I only had 30 days from the time I started painting until vacation so it became a rush job.

The new decals arrived with two weeks to spare, The seat cover only 1 week from D day.

I had one day to test on the water then a 500 mile tow to the Outer Banks.

Pulled it off without a problem and had hours of good riding in OBX with all 4 skis



20160611_165322.jpg

20160615_184357.jpg

The finished ski

20160705_200951.jpg

20160705_201004.jpg

20160705_212817.jpg

20160707_193438.jpg

20160807_105540.jpg

20160807_105618.jpg

20160807_105644.jpg

Wonderful work Dave I love it.



