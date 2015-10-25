pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 07:23 PM #1
    Daveinpa
    Daveinpa is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Daveinpa's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Pa
    Posts
    36

    96 XP Rescue Project

    Picked up this 96XP last fall to resell or part out and dump the hull.
    I changed my mind after I got it home. The ski was 100% original.
    The engine still had factor tags on it and showed no signs of ever being
    disassembled.
    It's nice to see but not a positive when it comes to tear down.
    6 broken head bolts, 2 carb bolts and 1 RV cover bolt.
    Not a big deal, I have another engine to drop in.
    I was able to save the crank, cases and mag parts which all
    looked new.
    The mpem and wire harness all were good to
    I assume this ski had very few hours on it.
    The gel and glass on both top and bottom was in good shape, faded but no cracks.

    20151025_154912.jpg
    20151025_154921.jpg


    20151025_154931.jpg
    20151128_152611.jpg
    20151128_161100.jpg

    Looks to be an early 96

    20160610_181346.jpg

    I know it looks rough
    Next was to gut the ski

    20151129_131446.jpg
    20151213_162911.jpg
    20151213_162925.jpg
    20151213_162934.jpg


    At first the plan was to wet sand and buff the gel coat back to a gloss finish but I came up with a better idea.
    Since I already have 2 96xp's and 1 95xp limited I decided to build this one with the color scheme of the 99SPX
    So next came the wet sanding and then into the paint room


    20160521_182444.jpg
    20160604_153916.jpg


    4 coats of Dupont base color followed by 3 coats of Dupont clear

    20160610_161444.jpg
    20160610_165557.jpg
    20160610_180427.jpg

     At first I painted the handlebar cover flat black like the 99s are but I didn't like the way it looked on the ski and this one originally looked like they all do after 20 years

    20160102_124848.jpg
    20160102_124915.jpg



    I came up with a process to refinish these pads a few years ago and it does not involve painting
    or color dyeing.
    I've done about 15 of them this way, some of my own and some for other guys.
    Sorry but this trade secret stays with me for now.



    20160103_160930.jpg

    Now the long process of going back together.
    Actually I only had 30 days from the time I started painting until vacation so it became a rush job.
    The new decals arrived with two weeks to spare, The seat cover only 1 week from D day.
    I had one day to test on the water then a 500 mile tow to the Outer Banks.
    Pulled it off without a problem and had hours of good riding in OBX with all 4 skis

    20160611_165322.jpg
    20160615_184357.jpg
    Last edited by Daveinpa; Today at 07:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:36 PM #2
    Daveinpa
    Daveinpa is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Daveinpa's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Pa
    Posts
    36

    Re: 96 XP Rescue Project

    The finished ski
    20160705_200951.jpg
    20160705_201004.jpg
    20160705_212817.jpg
    20160707_193438.jpg
    20160807_105540.jpg
    20160807_105618.jpg
    20160807_105644.jpg
    20160807_105748.jpg
    Last edited by Daveinpa; Today at 07:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,806

    Re: 96 XP Rescue Project

    Wonderful work Dave I love it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:03 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,227

    Re: 96 XP Rescue Project

    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 