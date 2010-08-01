Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F12X installation question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 132 F12X installation question I have a hydraulic lift and I'm ready to put the engine in my F12X but the legs of the lift wont let the lift go in from the side, it is hitting on the tire of the trailer. I was just looking to see how to slide it in to get the engine in. Anyone use one of these cherry picker type lifts to do this?





banjomaniac Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 05:56 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 132 Re: F12X installation question Tomorrow I'm going to try and pull the tire and put it on jack stands and see if I can get the lift in far enough that way. I hope to have it in and running tomorrow.



banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules