F12X installation question
I have a hydraulic lift and I'm ready to put the engine in my F12X but the legs of the lift wont let the lift go in from the side, it is hitting on the tire of the trailer. I was just looking to see how to slide it in to get the engine in. Anyone use one of these cherry picker type lifts to do this?
banjomaniac
Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 05:56 PM.
Re: F12X installation question
Tomorrow I'm going to try and pull the tire and put it on jack stands and see if I can get the lift in far enough that way. I hope to have it in and running tomorrow.
banjomaniac
