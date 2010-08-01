I must suck at internet today because I can't find someone the sells logically / reasonably priced battery terminal replacement bolts and nuts. The bolt is really a non issue, it's that square nut that I'm really looking for. I'm tired of losing them...in fact going forward I'm going to use the silicone trick to keep that nut in place going forward. In my current situation I screwed up and lost the nut in snow. Does someone sell a giant bag of these things? Am I just searching for the wrong part? Sigh...pls help me find these pigs.