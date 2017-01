Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2003 Ultra 150 Electical Problems! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Jacksonville Age 23 Posts 7 2003 Ultra 150 Electical Problems! Hi I have a 2003 Ultra 150 that is having some sort of electrical problem. It acts like it is 100 % completely dead. The screen wont even come on when I turn the key . It has a brand new charged battery in it and I have checked the fuses. I have the service Manuel but I don't feel like going through every little tedious test to find out what could be wrong. If anyone has any suggestions, it would be greatly appreciated. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 272 Re: 2003 Ultra 150 Electical Problems! I have the exact same problem with mine.....i hope someone chimes in



I did rea somewhere,that it could be the contacts under the key switch...which makes since,in that nothing comes on....i don't know how to take apart....im going to look at manual,and clean the switch,for first thing to try "Let the good times roll" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules