Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Florida title for non residents #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 54 Posts 166 Florida title for non residents Have a question for you Florida guys, plan on buying a pwc with a Florida title. My permanent address on my license is Texas. Can I get a non resident Florida title as I plan to keep the ski in Florida and ride it when I'm here 4 months out of the year? Will be staying and keeping the ski at my friends house . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules