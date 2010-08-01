Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Neutral Old and New #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 7 Neutral Old and New My newer Seadoo has iBR. When I shift into neutral, I stay in one place in the water. I can then shift into forward or reverse.

My neighbor has an older Seadoo that has a lever that actuates reverse. He was telling me that he does not have a neutral. His ski always inches forward or likewise reverse when his hand is off the throttle lever.

Does the iBR system disconnect the jetdrive when in neutral? Does the older jetski always drive the jetdrive or is there some type of centrifical clutch?

