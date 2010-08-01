Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 855 Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K http://m.ebay.com/itm/192075989912?_mwBanner=1



seems light and expensive and asking for boost #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 855 Re: Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K Description



This engine is a twin rotor rotary engine rated at 110HP @ 8000rpm



600cc of displacement



Water jacketed exhaust



32mm ID/40mm OD quad intake system. Used with Tillotson or SBN 38mm carbs.



Starter motor



CDI box and ignition system



Spark plugs



Yamaha type Super-jet coupler



10 hours on fresh rebuild



Motor mounts work with Yamaha Superjet type motor mounts



Closed loop or open loop cooling



50 pounds



Tech support, carb settings, and fuel setup are available upon purchase



This price will include shipping in the U.S.







This motor sounds amazing and runs great! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules