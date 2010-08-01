pxctoday

  Today, 10:06 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    855

    Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K

    http://m.ebay.com/itm/192075989912?_mwBanner=1

    seems light and expensive and asking for boost
  Today, 10:08 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    855

    Re: Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K

    Description

    This engine is a twin rotor rotary engine rated at 110HP @ 8000rpm

    600cc of displacement

    Water jacketed exhaust

    32mm ID/40mm OD quad intake system. Used with Tillotson or SBN 38mm carbs.

    Starter motor

    CDI box and ignition system

    Spark plugs

    Yamaha type Super-jet coupler

    10 hours on fresh rebuild

    Motor mounts work with Yamaha Superjet type motor mounts

    Closed loop or open loop cooling

    50 pounds

    Tech support, carb settings, and fuel setup are available upon purchase

    This price will include shipping in the U.S.



    This motor sounds amazing and runs great!
