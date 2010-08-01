|
|
-
resident guru
Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K
http://m.ebay.com/itm/192075989912?_mwBanner=1
seems light and expensive and asking for boost
-
resident guru
Re: Twin rotor rotary superset engine 4K
Description
This engine is a twin rotor rotary engine rated at 110HP @ 8000rpm
600cc of displacement
Water jacketed exhaust
32mm ID/40mm OD quad intake system. Used with Tillotson or SBN 38mm carbs.
Starter motor
CDI box and ignition system
Spark plugs
Yamaha type Super-jet coupler
10 hours on fresh rebuild
Motor mounts work with Yamaha Superjet type motor mounts
Closed loop or open loop cooling
50 pounds
Tech support, carb settings, and fuel setup are available upon purchase
This price will include shipping in the U.S.
This motor sounds amazing and runs great!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules