650 Engine & Parts
Have a clean 650 motor that came out of a 650sx for a 750 swap. Motor has good compression. Comes with intake manifold,starter, sator, flywheel, bendix and flywheel cover $375. Also have a diverted exhaust manifold $55 and starter $50. Misc parts like motor mounts, lanyard kill switch face plates, 750 electronics etc. Shoot me a offer. ThanksIMG_0179.JPGIMG_0180.JPGIMG_0181.JPGIMG_0185.JPGIMG_0176.JPGIMG_0175.JPGIMG_0177.JPGIMG_0183.JPGIMG_0184.JPG
