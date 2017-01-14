|
Rebuild / Service Kit for Pop-Off Test Pump???
Does anyone know where I can get a rebuild, or service kit, for this. I think this is missing a duckbill valve, as it will pump pressure, if I cover the holes in the plunger when pumpimg. Otherwise it does nothing. I am thinking that there is supposed to be a one-way duckbill valve between the spring and plunger.
20170114_092823.jpg20170114_092914.jpg
