Rebuild / Service Kit for Pop-Off Test Pump???

Does anyone know where I can get a rebuild, or service kit, for this. I think this is missing a duckbill valve, as it will pump pressure, if I cover the holes in the plunger when pumpimg. Otherwise it does nothing. I am thinking that there is supposed to be a one-way duckbill valve between the spring and plunger.



