Thread: SBN 44 question

SBN 44 question
I hope I am posting this in the right area, if not, I'm sorry.
I bought an SBN 44 off of here a year ago and was unable to get to them until now due to work. I now realized that the part I thought I would be able to buy a replacement for, I cannot. Therefore I was told by a dealer that I may need to get a new carb unless I can get this part.
I don't know much about carbs, but it is the "choke valve" I believe. It is the round, flat copper piece inside the carb on the intake side that opens and shuts. Not the throttle valve, the other side. Anybody know what this is? It is bent in a couple different places(came that way from the guy I bought it from so I don't know how it happened) and will not close without getting stuck on the inside of the carb and barely moves like it doesn't fit.
Please help if there is any info on anybody that works on these carbs or may have spare parts or where I can buy new. Thanks!
Re: SBN 44 question
Easiest to just remove the choke shaft and plate. Then you can install a primer and get back to riding. The primer kit will come with the plugs for the holes left once the shaft is removed.
https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-A407.../dp/B00JR697V6
Re: SBN 44 question
post some pics here and im sure someone can help...i have the whole choke assembly from an sbn44 on top of my toolbox from one i added a primer to recently...you could always go that route also...what ski also?
Re: SBN 44 question
I have 2 650sx's. Working on getting the one set up before working on the other. I am having a heck of a time getting the choke plat off of the shaft on one side. I got one screw off but the other is stuck and just spinning in place. Looks like the reason it would not fully close is because the shaft is bent(which I couldn't tell until I got the one screw off). I think I may have to man handle it off? And then go with the primer kit? Is the primer kit considered an upgrade then? I'll post a pic in a minute. I'll go take one of the mess I have created trying to get the screws out.
Re: SBN 44 question
Also, that kit you posted, is that the complete set up or is there more? And where did you mount that primer knob?
Re: SBN 44 question
yep that kit is all you need...you can put the plunger wherever you want...
Re: SBN 44 question
Ok cool. I will do that then and just try and get this sucker out. Where do you all mount yours?
