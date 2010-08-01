pxctoday

Thread: SBN 44 question

  Today, 05:13 PM #1
    redmoon85
    redmoon85 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    20

    SBN 44 question

    I hope I am posting this in the right area, if not, I'm sorry.

    I bought an SBN 44 off of here a year ago and was unable to get to them until now due to work. I now realized that the part I thought I would be able to buy a replacement for, I cannot. Therefore I was told by a dealer that I may need to get a new carb unless I can get this part.

    I don't know much about carbs, but it is the "choke valve" I believe. It is the round, flat copper piece inside the carb on the intake side that opens and shuts. Not the throttle valve, the other side. Anybody know what this is? It is bent in a couple different places(came that way from the guy I bought it from so I don't know how it happened) and will not close without getting stuck on the inside of the carb and barely moves like it doesn't fit.

    Please help if there is any info on anybody that works on these carbs or may have spare parts or where I can buy new. Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:25 PM #2
    x2crew
    x2crew is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    97

    Re: SBN 44 question

    Easiest to just remove the choke shaft and plate. Then you can install a primer and get back to riding. The primer kit will come with the plugs for the holes left once the shaft is removed.

    https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-A407.../dp/B00JR697V6
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:28 PM #3
    hellcat66
    hellcat66 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hellcat66's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,594

    Re: SBN 44 question

    post some pics here and im sure someone can help...i have the whole choke assembly from an sbn44 on top of my toolbox from one i added a primer to recently...you could always go that route also...what ski also?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:32 PM #4
    redmoon85
    redmoon85 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    20

    Re: SBN 44 question

    I have 2 650sx's. Working on getting the one set up before working on the other. I am having a heck of a time getting the choke plat off of the shaft on one side. I got one screw off but the other is stuck and just spinning in place. Looks like the reason it would not fully close is because the shaft is bent(which I couldn't tell until I got the one screw off). I think I may have to man handle it off? And then go with the primer kit? Is the primer kit considered an upgrade then? I'll post a pic in a minute. I'll go take one of the mess I have created trying to get the screws out.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:33 PM #5
    redmoon85
    redmoon85 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    20

    Re: SBN 44 question

    Also, that kit you posted, is that the complete set up or is there more? And where did you mount that primer knob?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:40 PM #6
    hellcat66
    hellcat66 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hellcat66's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,594

    Re: SBN 44 question

    yep that kit is all you need...you can put the plunger wherever you want...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:41 PM #7
    redmoon85
    redmoon85 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    20

    Re: SBN 44 question

    Mikuni choke valve1.jpgMikuni choke valve2.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:43 PM #8
    redmoon85
    redmoon85 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    20

    Re: SBN 44 question

    Ok cool. I will do that then and just try and get this sucker out. Where do you all mount yours?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
