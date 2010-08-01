Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: SBN 44 question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Arizona Posts 20 SBN 44 question I hope I am posting this in the right area, if not, I'm sorry.



I bought an SBN 44 off of here a year ago and was unable to get to them until now due to work. I now realized that the part I thought I would be able to buy a replacement for, I cannot. Therefore I was told by a dealer that I may need to get a new carb unless I can get this part.



I don't know much about carbs, but it is the "choke valve" I believe. It is the round, flat copper piece inside the carb on the intake side that opens and shuts. Not the throttle valve, the other side. Anybody know what this is? It is bent in a couple different places(came that way from the guy I bought it from so I don't know how it happened) and will not close without getting stuck on the inside of the carb and barely moves like it doesn't fit.



Please help if there is any info on anybody that works on these carbs or may have spare parts or where I can buy new. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 97 Re: SBN 44 question Easiest to just remove the choke shaft and plate. Then you can install a primer and get back to riding. The primer kit will come with the plugs for the holes left once the shaft is removed.



https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-A407.../dp/B00JR697V6

post replies You may not post attachments

