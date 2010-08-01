|
KP Pole, Chinpad. Only custom pad made specifically for KP Pole. Also fits RN poles.
For sale are my own designed, chinpads for KP/Knoxie handlepoles. I spent quite some time, making a plug/mold for this chinpad and have sold a lot to customers who run KP poles on their ski's. The chinpad, is a one off design, and is mounted simply by two bolts/using the steering stop as one of them.
I have a few layed up and turfed, currently have two turfed in white, and one in black/green. I will be laying up more soon, along with a second design of this same pad.
price, $130 each shipped. PM me for paypal info.
GTGB6139.jpgIMG_4095.JPG
