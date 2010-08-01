|
|
-
BRAND NEW, Heavy Duty B-Pipe Couplers. 4 ply, Black/REd colors available.
I have a big stock of New, B-pipe coupler's for sale available in Black/Red. These are 4 ply, and are much beefier than the cheap stock blue coupler's.
Price: $25 each shipped, OR $45 shipped for two. PM me for paypal info.
.IMG_4745.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules