  Today, 03:28 PM
    moko
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    dawsonville, ga
    Age
    50
    Posts
    270

    ts650 coffman pipe help

    hi....we installed a coffman pipe on ts650.....but the u pipe to manifold,doesnt have a port for pisser to plug in....just only has one for head to pipe

    heres stock one....

    WP_20170113_17_11_39_Raw.jpg

    and Coffman .....still have to cut down hose to fit.....but as you see,there is no fitting for pisser....

    WP_20170113_17_12_02_Raw.jpg

    .....so what should i do?go buy a t-fitting for hose of this hose.....can i go to local auto parts store....what do youll think....what size....i dont want to restrict water f;low to pipe....but gotta have pisser flowing too
  Today, 03:58 PM
    x2crew
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    96

    Re: ts650 coffman pipe help

    There is another fitting on the head pipe that you run a line to the stinger with. You can tee this line for your bypass fitting.
