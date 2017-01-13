hi....we installed a coffman pipe on ts650.....but the u pipe to manifold,doesnt have a port for pisser to plug in....just only has one for head to pipe
heres stock one....
WP_20170113_17_11_39_Raw.jpg
and Coffman .....still have to cut down hose to fit.....but as you see,there is no fitting for pisser....
WP_20170113_17_12_02_Raw.jpg
.....so what should i do?go buy a t-fitting for hose of this hose.....can i go to local auto parts store....what do youll think....what size....i dont want to restrict water f;low to pipe....but gotta have pisser flowing too