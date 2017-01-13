Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ts650 coffman pipe help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 270 ts650 coffman pipe help hi....we installed a coffman pipe on ts650.....but the u pipe to manifold,doesnt have a port for pisser to plug in....just only has one for head to pipe



heres stock one....



WP_20170113_17_11_39_Raw.jpg



and Coffman .....still have to cut down hose to fit.....but as you see,there is no fitting for pisser....



WP_20170113_17_12_02_Raw.jpg



There is another fitting on the head pipe that you run a line to the stinger with. You can tee this line for your bypass fitting.

