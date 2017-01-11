I have a wetjet 61x core engine (same as yamaha minus paint) that lost the rear piston and needs reassembled.

includes the following parts seen in the pics:

cases, crank, cylinder, head, reeds, intake manifold

the engine lost the rear piston and was put on the shelf. I had hopes of rebuilding the crank, boring it, and reassembling it as a spare engine but that isn't in the plans.



cases: good shape, all threads good, rear cylinder bottom case section has slight rod rash from when piston let go. totally usable as is.

crank: should be rebuilt prior to use, a few noisy bearings

intake manifold/reeds: excellent condition

cylinder: clean(no salt) all threads good, needs bore. currently at 81mm OEM bore size

head: clean, tapped for additional water outlet, no damage/all threads good.

bedplates: good condition ready to bolt on and go


no hardware with the engine, it was all tossed in the hardware bins when the engine was assembled and is long gone by now


$200 shipped USPS 2 day priority for all parts above

I am located in the Everett area, north of Seattle




20170111_195204.jpg

20170111_195212.jpg

20170111_195331.jpg

20170111_195343.jpg

20170111_195415.jpg

20170111_195432.jpg

20170111_195640.jpg

20170111_195700.jpg