Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 61x core engine/parts #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,294 61x core engine/parts I have a wetjet 61x core engine (same as yamaha minus paint) that lost the rear piston and needs reassembled.



includes the following parts seen in the pics:



cases, crank, cylinder, head, reeds, intake manifold



the engine lost the rear piston and was put on the shelf. I had hopes of rebuilding the crank, boring it, and reassembling it as a spare engine but that isn't in the plans.







cases: good shape, all threads good, rear cylinder bottom case section has slight rod rash from when piston let go. totally usable as is.



crank: should be rebuilt prior to use, a few noisy bearings



intake manifold/reeds: excellent condition



cylinder: clean(no salt) all threads good, needs bore. currently at 81mm OEM bore size



head: clean, tapped for additional water outlet, no damage/all threads good.



bedplates: good condition ready to bolt on and go





no hardware with the engine, it was all tossed in the hardware bins when the engine was assembled and is long gone by now





$200 shipped USPS 2 day priority for all parts above



I am located in the Everett area, north of Seattle









20170111_195204.jpg



20170111_195212.jpg



20170111_195331.jpg



20170111_195343.jpg



20170111_195415.jpg



20170111_195432.jpg



20170111_195640.jpg



20170111_195700.jpg

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules