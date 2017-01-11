|
Top Dog
61x core engine/parts
I have a wetjet 61x core engine (same as yamaha minus paint) that lost the rear piston and needs reassembled.
includes the following parts seen in the pics:
cases, crank, cylinder, head, reeds, intake manifold
the engine lost the rear piston and was put on the shelf. I had hopes of rebuilding the crank, boring it, and reassembling it as a spare engine but that isn't in the plans.
cases: good shape, all threads good, rear cylinder bottom case section has slight rod rash from when piston let go. totally usable as is.
crank: should be rebuilt prior to use, a few noisy bearings
intake manifold/reeds: excellent condition
cylinder: clean(no salt) all threads good, needs bore. currently at 81mm OEM bore size
head: clean, tapped for additional water outlet, no damage/all threads good.
bedplates: good condition ready to bolt on and go
no hardware with the engine, it was all tossed in the hardware bins when the engine was assembled and is long gone by now
$200 shipped USPS 2 day priority for all parts above
I am located in the Everett area, north of Seattle
20170111_195204.jpg
20170111_195212.jpg
20170111_195331.jpg
20170111_195343.jpg
20170111_195415.jpg
20170111_195432.jpg
20170111_195640.jpg
20170111_195700.jpg
