CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

PWCToday Newbie

So I'm a pretty good mechanic and have come across a problem that's really got me stumped...... sure do appreciate your replies.



History: Just purchased 98 750SXI Pro. It's 100% stock (stock SBN44 Mikunis). Noticed straight away that it was leaking fuel from both carbs on the diaphragm side of the carbs (close to the cylinder). Rebuilt the carbs replacing everything except the needle, seat and spring (they had no wear). The diapraghms were both torn, maybe due to age or methanol in the fuel or both. Ski has hardly any corrosion (freshwater ski). While rebuilding the carbs, I checked the reeds and they are fine. The only other thing notable about the ski is that the filler neck was cracked, so I replaced it along with any fuel in the tank.



Problem that I need help with: After the rebuild, the ski will start on choke and run on choke. On the trailer or in the water makes no difference. Ski will stay running while in the water only if I blip the choke on cyclically to keep it running. So you can imagine, I can only ride kneeling so one hand can stay on blipping the choke to keep the carbs loaded. I have taken the carbs back apart to double check the assembly of the parts and there appears to be nothing out of order or missing. Feels to me like a pump problem, but the pump parts are where they should be and the pulse line has a good strong signal. There does not appear to be any problem with the engine sealing. Needles and seats move freely.



Please let me know what you think the problem is. I presume it's something I've done to the carbs during rebuild, but they are put together the way the came apart (and had never been opened, I did part for part replacement so I would avoid missing something or putting in the wrong part here or there). For reference, I followed the Mikuni parts placement: http://www.mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf



Tank check valve, cracked pick ups. Run on reserve? Fuel lines or filter.

post pix of carbs, tank and lines. Sometimes people see things.



Are you using the stock flame arrestor assembly or a/m flame arrestors?

Only runs with choke usually means too lean.

1 pop off is set to high...I think jonny is getting at this

2 pilot/low speed jet is to small

3 somewhere else in the fuel lines and system



who knows what the guy before did with those carbs?? Jetting and pop off may be wrong



Have you checked the arm height? If you say the inlets showed no wear it is likely the have been replaced. That being said someone may have replaced the springs also. Most people are cheap and buy cheap carb kits. The $20 they saved cost them a lot more money while they continue to try and tune/band-aid the inferior kits. It is usually the pump diaphragms that suck in the a/m kits. You need to rebuild the carbs using genuine kits, replace the inlets and springs with the oem spec parts, set the screws at stock settings, and make sure all hoses/gaskets are in usable condition. That is assuming your ski is stock. You may also try 2.0 inlets with 80 gram springs. The stock carbs are 40mm I-body carbs. If it has a/m 44mm carbs then you may have a jetting problem or incorrect carb rebuilding.

