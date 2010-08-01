pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 07:40 PM #1
    MarkNH
    MarkNH is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    manchester nh
    Posts
    9

    CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    So I'm a pretty good mechanic and have come across a problem that's really got me stumped...... sure do appreciate your replies.

    History: Just purchased 98 750SXI Pro. It's 100% stock (stock SBN44 Mikunis). Noticed straight away that it was leaking fuel from both carbs on the diaphragm side of the carbs (close to the cylinder). Rebuilt the carbs replacing everything except the needle, seat and spring (they had no wear). The diapraghms were both torn, maybe due to age or methanol in the fuel or both. Ski has hardly any corrosion (freshwater ski). While rebuilding the carbs, I checked the reeds and they are fine. The only other thing notable about the ski is that the filler neck was cracked, so I replaced it along with any fuel in the tank.

    Problem that I need help with: After the rebuild, the ski will start on choke and run on choke. On the trailer or in the water makes no difference. Ski will stay running while in the water only if I blip the choke on cyclically to keep it running. So you can imagine, I can only ride kneeling so one hand can stay on blipping the choke to keep the carbs loaded. I have taken the carbs back apart to double check the assembly of the parts and there appears to be nothing out of order or missing. Feels to me like a pump problem, but the pump parts are where they should be and the pulse line has a good strong signal. There does not appear to be any problem with the engine sealing. Needles and seats move freely.

    Please let me know what you think the problem is. I presume it's something I've done to the carbs during rebuild, but they are put together the way the came apart (and had never been opened, I did part for part replacement so I would avoid missing something or putting in the wrong part here or there). For reference, I followed the Mikuni parts placement: http://www.mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf

    Thanks!
    Last edited by MarkNH; Today at 07:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:08 PM #2
    cleetus
    cleetus is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,093

    Re: CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    There have been problems with non brand carb kits..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:22 PM #3
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,855

    Re: CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    Tank check valve, cracked pick ups. Run on reserve? Fuel lines or filter.

    post pix of carbs, tank and lines. Sometimes people see things.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:16 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,318

    Re: CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    Are you using the stock flame arrestor assembly or a/m flame arrestors?
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:32 PM #5
    RIDEH2O
    RIDEH2O is online now
    Top Dog RIDEH2O's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    nevada
    Posts
    1,575

    Re: CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    Dont think 44's were stock???
    Only runs with choke usually means too lean.
    1 pop off is set to high...I think jonny is getting at this
    2 pilot/low speed jet is to small
    3 somewhere else in the fuel lines and system

    who knows what the guy before did with those carbs?? Jetting and pop off may be wrong
    Thanks 2016 sponsors....

    Reno KTM
    Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
    Jet Trim
    Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
    Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
    On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:33 PM #6
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    93

    Re: CARB Experts - need your thoughts!

    Have you checked the arm height? If you say the inlets showed no wear it is likely the have been replaced. That being said someone may have replaced the springs also. Most people are cheap and buy cheap carb kits. The $20 they saved cost them a lot more money while they continue to try and tune/band-aid the inferior kits. It is usually the pump diaphragms that suck in the a/m kits. You need to rebuild the carbs using genuine kits, replace the inlets and springs with the oem spec parts, set the screws at stock settings, and make sure all hoses/gaskets are in usable condition. That is assuming your ski is stock. You may also try 2.0 inlets with 80 gram springs. The stock carbs are 40mm I-body carbs. If it has a/m 44mm carbs then you may have a jetting problem or incorrect carb rebuilding.
    Last edited by x2crew; Today at 09:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 