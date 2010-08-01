pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii is offline
    PWCToday Guru Jim_ii's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    370

    SXi Pro broken cylinder stud - help!

    I was reinstalling the cylinder head on a 750 SXi Pro today and while torquing down the nuts one of the studs broke off down in the cylinder.

    So after I exhausted the use of every curse word I know I decided to grab a beer and post here to see if anyone has any great ideas to remove it?

    Several options I'm considering are a left handed drill bit (hoping it will back out while being drilled), an easy out, or taking it to a machine shop for help.

    Here's a pic. Thanks for any suggestions you can share.

    750 cyl.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:45 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,317

    Re: SXi Pro broken cylinder stud - help!

    Machine shop
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 