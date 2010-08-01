|
SXi Pro broken cylinder stud - help!
I was reinstalling the cylinder head on a 750 SXi Pro today and while torquing down the nuts one of the studs broke off down in the cylinder.
So after I exhausted the use of every curse word I know I decided to grab a beer and post here to see if anyone has any great ideas to remove it?
Several options I'm considering are a left handed drill bit (hoping it will back out while being drilled), an easy out, or taking it to a machine shop for help.
Here's a pic. Thanks for any suggestions you can share.
750 cyl.jpg
Re: SXi Pro broken cylinder stud - help!
Machine shop
