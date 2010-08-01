|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Sx / sxi ebox shell
Looking for a sx / sxi ebox shell in good condition. Don't need the guts. Thanks!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell
i have some there in ok shape pics coming
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell
photo 1-2.JPG
photo 2-2.JPG
they have seen some salt water been sand blasted
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell
Brand new cases from Kawi (SXR, SXi), with oring for less than $130
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell
Wouldn't mind a used shell with o-ring. Painting it anyway.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules