Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Sx / sxi ebox shell #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 199 Sx / sxi ebox shell Looking for a sx / sxi ebox shell in good condition. Don't need the guts. Thanks!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,850 Blog Entries 1 Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell i have some there in ok shape pics coming #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,850 Blog Entries 1 Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell photo 1-2.JPG

photo 2-2.JPG

they have seen some salt water been sand blasted #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,317 Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell Brand new cases from Kawi (SXR, SXi), with oring for less than $130 .......

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 199 Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell Wouldn't mind a used shell with o-ring. Painting it anyway.





