  Today, 06:21 PM #1
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    199

    Sx / sxi ebox shell

    Looking for a sx / sxi ebox shell in good condition. Don't need the guts. Thanks!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 06:41 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,850
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell

    i have some there in ok shape pics coming
  Today, 06:47 PM #3
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,850
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell

    photo 1-2.JPG
    photo 2-2.JPG
    they have seen some salt water been sand blasted
  Today, 06:49 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,317

    Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell

    Brand new cases from Kawi (SXR, SXi), with oring for less than $130
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 07:23 PM #5
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    199

    Re: Sx / sxi ebox shell

    Wouldn't mind a used shell with o-ring. Painting it anyway.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
