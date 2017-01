Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 785 PRO engine stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 24 Posts 1,792 1998 785 PRO engine stuff 785 crank with new SKF bearings front and rear, all rods are tight. $265 shipped



1998 785 cases. $165 shipped



Cases, crank, and reeds together $400



1998 stock reeds. $30 for 3



Stainless pump, veins are bent but fixable $40+ shipping



Very good condition Stock/skat swirl. $60 shipped.



Head with minor pitting in the rear $40 shipped.





