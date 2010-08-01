pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:11 PM #1
    scavone440
    scavone440 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    saratoga
    Age
    22
    Posts
    78

    2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER

    First up this is not my add but I stumbled across it and may be a good deal for someone else.

    https://albany.craigslist.org/boa/5913413585.html
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:51 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    347

    Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER

    scavone, where do you ride? My parents have a place on the south shore of Saratoga Lake.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:30 PM #3
    mase911j
    mase911j is offline
    PWCToday Newbie mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    33
    Posts
    13

    Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    scavone, where do you ride? My parents have a place on the south shore of Saratoga Lake.
    @2strokesmoke, i have family on the west side of saratoga lake and we ride up there every year! Good to know!

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:50 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    347

    Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER

    Sweet! I'll remember that for my next trip up.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 