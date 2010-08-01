|
|
-
2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER
First up this is not my add but I stumbled across it and may be a good deal for someone else.
https://albany.craigslist.org/boa/5913413585.html
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER
scavone, where do you ride? My parents have a place on the south shore of Saratoga Lake.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER
@2strokesmoke, i have family on the west side of saratoga lake and we ride up there every year! Good to know!
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
scavone, where do you ride? My parents have a place on the south shore of Saratoga Lake.
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 2 Yamaha FX1's for sale ORIGINAL OWNER
Sweet! I'll remember that for my next trip up.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules