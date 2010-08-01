Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Yamaha FX140 front Plastic windscreen replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Columbia, SC Posts 5 2007 Yamaha FX140 front Plastic windscreen replacement Hi all,



Capture.PNG



I'm looking to replace that piece circled in the picture. I'm not sure the technical name of it so it's almost impossible for me to find any information on it. Basically I stupidly covered my Yamaha with a tarp for the winter that had some paint residue on it from a paint project and the first rain went through the tarp and left me with the windscreen (?) spotted with paint dots.



I took some paint thinner to it which got the paint off, but also left a white hazy residue behind on the plastic screen.



Anyone have a link to where I can purchase this and also how to remove it for replacement? I'm sorry if this has been posted elsewhere before.



