Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 GTX Supercharged stalls with Throttle Applied #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 6 2004 GTX Supercharged stalls with Throttle Applied The jetski starts fine. As soon as I apply any throttle movement it stalls. I connected it to a Candoopro. Two faults, P1611 and P0608. I cannot clear them. I put in a new TPS and a new Idle Bypass Valve. Same problem. Like I said, it starts up great and will idle no problem. As soon as you press the throttle, it stalls. I also checked out as many sensors as I could see on the engine. All showed faults when disconnected and then were reset when reconnected. The battery is brand new and measures 13.2 vdc.

Any ideas would be greatly appreciated. I have kind of run out of ideas. I think I did everything the manual suggested.

