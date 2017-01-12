Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone recognize this turbo equipment? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,689 Anyone recognize this turbo equipment? Got a wrecked R12x in and for the life of me can't figure out what the h3ll this stuff is. Mac's doesn't appear to have most of the stuff on it, like the bov, intake, exhaust setup, etc...

Anyway, there's a free flow exhaust, free flow intake, aftermarket bov, two boost adjusters, a fuel pres. gauge and a boost gauge. Doesn't look to have an ignition module from macs, even tho there's a couple macs stickers.

Any ideas?

20161229_184053.jpg20161229_184111.jpg20161229_184116.jpg20161229_184119.jpg20161229_184144.jpg20170112_180138.jpg20170112_180146.jpg20170112_180153.jpg How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules