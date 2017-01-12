Got a wrecked R12x in and for the life of me can't figure out what the h3ll this stuff is. Mac's doesn't appear to have most of the stuff on it, like the bov, intake, exhaust setup, etc...
Anyway, there's a free flow exhaust, free flow intake, aftermarket bov, two boost adjusters, a fuel pres. gauge and a boost gauge. Doesn't look to have an ignition module from macs, even tho there's a couple macs stickers.
Any ideas?
20161229_184053.jpg20161229_184111.jpg20161229_184116.jpg20161229_184119.jpg20161229_184144.jpg20170112_180138.jpg20170112_180146.jpg20170112_180153.jpg