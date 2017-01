Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Speedster seats #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 83 Speedster seats I just purchased a 95 speedster, now I just ordered some seats skins I have a question how in the world are the seats held in I'm assuming the back rests have bolts on that you just take off but do the bottom seats have the same ones and how do you get to them, also how many? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Apex, NC Posts 86 Re: Speedster seats Bottoms have 4 bolts, you'll need a 10mm. They also have 4 interior stick pegs. Not sure what they're really called, but they go in the hole and stick two things together. The seats just pull off those. I think there are actually a couple bolts in the arm rests too, but i forget now. Its been a while



#5

Re: Speedster seats

#6

Re: Speedster seats

How about the front bow seat?

#7

Re: Speedster seats

Lower is held in by darts & upper...not sure if its hook brackets where you just slide it up or darts.



#8

Re: Speedster seats

The outer armrests have one stud facing downward with a 10mm nut on each side, then there are a few 10mm bolts holding the backrests to the bulkhead.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

