Parting out 2000 gp1200r
The Hull is complete and in good shape. Ask for what you need and I may have it .
NOTE: This is a ski I was considering rehabbing, but I have moved and I do not have a shop at the new house. I am just don't feel like messing with it anymore
All parts DO NOT include shipping cost.
seat $50
cowl $40
glove box cover (no spring) $30
information center gauge (working) $200
Jet pump complete assembly (all I can verify is that it spins freely) $80
grab bar $30
front storage box $40
Either cable $15 each
flywheel $15
pto assembly (coupler, shaft, bearing) $100
battery box $20
electrical box is there but I do not know if it is any good.
The engine;
The engine is a compilation of core parts which includes only these items - core head, core cylinders, no pistons, crank spins free in the case but needs to be replaced, cases are good (stock power valves are in the jugs but I DO NOT have valve shaft couplings) CORE ENGINE $500.00
Carbs are all together still on rails with all hoses. I have not looked in them to see what they need.
carb set $100.00
I have all exhaust too - make offer on pieces if you need them.
The BEST way to get in touch with me is by email rob25_68@yahoo.com or PM here.
thanks!
