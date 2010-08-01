Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 2000 gp1200r #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Mississippi Posts 135 Parting out 2000 gp1200r The Hull is complete and in good shape. Ask for what you need and I may have it .

NOTE: This is a ski I was considering rehabbing, but I have moved and I do not have a shop at the new house. I am just don't feel like messing with it anymore



All parts DO NOT include shipping cost.







seat $50

cowl $40

glove box cover (no spring) $30

information center gauge (working) $200

Jet pump complete assembly (all I can verify is that it spins freely) $80

grab bar $30

front storage box $40

Either cable $15 each

flywheel $15

pto assembly (coupler, shaft, bearing) $100

battery box $20



electrical box is there but I do not know if it is any good.



The engine;



The engine is a compilation of core parts which includes only these items - core head, core cylinders, no pistons, crank spins free in the case but needs to be replaced, cases are good (stock power valves are in the jugs but I DO NOT have valve shaft couplings) CORE ENGINE $500.00



Carbs are all together still on rails with all hoses. I have not looked in them to see what they need.

carb set $100.00



I have all exhaust too - make offer on pieces if you need them.



The BEST way to get in touch with me is by email rob25_68@yahoo.com or PM here.



