pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:36 PM #1
    Skijunk
    Skijunk is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Mississippi
    Posts
    135

    Parting out 2000 gp1200r

    The Hull is complete and in good shape. Ask for what you need and I may have it .
    NOTE: This is a ski I was considering rehabbing, but I have moved and I do not have a shop at the new house. I am just don't feel like messing with it anymore

    All parts DO NOT include shipping cost.



    seat $50
    cowl $40
    glove box cover (no spring) $30
    information center gauge (working) $200
    Jet pump complete assembly (all I can verify is that it spins freely) $80
    grab bar $30
    front storage box $40
    Either cable $15 each
    flywheel $15
    pto assembly (coupler, shaft, bearing) $100
    battery box $20

    electrical box is there but I do not know if it is any good.

    The engine;

    The engine is a compilation of core parts which includes only these items - core head, core cylinders, no pistons, crank spins free in the case but needs to be replaced, cases are good (stock power valves are in the jugs but I DO NOT have valve shaft couplings) CORE ENGINE $500.00

    Carbs are all together still on rails with all hoses. I have not looked in them to see what they need.
    carb set $100.00

    I have all exhaust too - make offer on pieces if you need them.

    The BEST way to get in touch with me is by email rob25_68@yahoo.com or PM here.

    thanks!
    Last edited by Skijunk; Today at 01:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 