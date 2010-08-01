Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Just bought an FX-1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location minnesota Age 24 Posts 51 Just bought an FX-1 Hello guys new to this side of the forum, picked up an fx-1 with foot holds for $2200 thought it was a pretty good deal so I jumped on it. Attached Images IMG_4467.JPG (2.74 MB, 12 views)

Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,844 Re: Just bought an FX-1 Congratulations, looks like you have a wide tray as well. What elce it got, pump? Post more pix.



you'll be right at home coming off a 550. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location minnesota Age 24 Posts 51 Re: Just bought an FX-1 Thanks I'm not sure if it has a swapped pump or not I'm going to assume no since he didn't list it, came with a factory B pipe as well but it's not on yet. I'll post more pictures after work it's a really really clean ski I'm trying to find the oem FX1 graphics and throw them back on sometime this winter

Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer #4 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 1,001 Re: Just bought an FX-1 This was for sale in mn and I didn't see it??? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location minnesota Age 24 Posts 51 Re: Just bought an FX-1 Went to California for a funeral and picked it up while I was down there I always try to bring a ski back because they are a lot cheaper on the coast. Did you see that 07 superjet sell for like $2500 in 5 minutes on Minneapolis Craigslist that one time? I texted the guy 6 hours after he posted the ad it was long sold.

Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer #6 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,844 Re: Just bought an FX-1 Post pic of the chamber to see if it's for the fx1. Not many true fx1 chambers. If pipe is in good

shape they bring 1k by themselves. #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location minnesota Age 24 Posts 51 Re: Just bought an FX-1 Ok I'll post pics of everything hopefully today after work

