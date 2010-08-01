pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 10:47 AM #1
    corwin06
    corwin06 is online now
    PWCToday Regular corwin06's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    minnesota
    Age
    24
    Posts
    51

    Just bought an FX-1

    Hello guys new to this side of the forum, picked up an fx-1 with foot holds for $2200 thought it was a pretty good deal so I jumped on it.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,844

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    Congratulations, looks like you have a wide tray as well. What elce it got, pump? Post more pix.

    you'll be right at home coming off a 550.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:03 AM #3
    corwin06
    corwin06 is online now
    PWCToday Regular corwin06's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    minnesota
    Age
    24
    Posts
    51

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    Thanks I'm not sure if it has a swapped pump or not I'm going to assume no since he didn't list it, came with a factory B pipe as well but it's not on yet. I'll post more pictures after work it's a really really clean ski I'm trying to find the oem FX1 graphics and throw them back on sometime this winter
    Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:12 AM #4
    mmcahow
    mmcahow is offline
    resident guru mmcahow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    1,001

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    This was for sale in mn and I didn't see it???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:38 AM #5
    corwin06
    corwin06 is online now
    PWCToday Regular corwin06's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    minnesota
    Age
    24
    Posts
    51

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    Went to California for a funeral and picked it up while I was down there I always try to bring a ski back because they are a lot cheaper on the coast. Did you see that 07 superjet sell for like $2500 in 5 minutes on Minneapolis Craigslist that one time? I texted the guy 6 hours after he posted the ad it was long sold.
    Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:53 AM #6
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,844

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    Post pic of the chamber to see if it's for the fx1. Not many true fx1 chambers. If pipe is in good
    shape they bring 1k by themselves.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 12:29 PM #7
    corwin06
    corwin06 is online now
    PWCToday Regular corwin06's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    minnesota
    Age
    24
    Posts
    51

    Re: Just bought an FX-1

    Ok I'll post pics of everything hopefully today after work
    Js 550- west coast pipe, k&n intake, bigger carb, quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests)

  1. bandit88,
  2. kotarbi

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 