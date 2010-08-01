Thanks I'm not sure if it has a swapped pump or not I'm going to assume no since he didn't list it, came with a factory B pipe as well but it's not on yet. I'll post more pictures after work it's a really really clean ski I'm trying to find the oem FX1 graphics and throw them back on sometime this winter
Went to California for a funeral and picked it up while I was down there I always try to bring a ski back because they are a lot cheaper on the coast. Did you see that 07 superjet sell for like $2500 in 5 minutes on Minneapolis Craigslist that one time? I texted the guy 6 hours after he posted the ad it was long sold.