Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Needle and seat #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2014 Location SoCal Age 52 Posts 63 Needle and seat I just pulled apart the carb on my new Craigslist find 550 motor. It has a 44bn which is different from my other two skis which have a 40bn and a 44sbn. Those carbs have a typical needle and seat. This carb has what looks like a glass ball for the needle and seat. I was going to replace it when I rebuild the carb but where do I get a new one. Can I just use the same type that are in my other carbs . Do these type even wear out ? Never seen one like this #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,668 Re: Needle and seat Have any pics of this glass ball object?



It's strange, I'm 53 and have wrenched on motors since I was a kid and never ran across a needle and seat like this. Looking in the jet ski manual it doesn't show this .



Some aftermarket modified carbs had that as well. Pretty sure Badbones did that to their carbs and a few others as well. What does the rest of the carb look like?

-95 750SXI

