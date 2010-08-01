Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. Buckshot single 44mm carb #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,986 F.S. Buckshot single 44mm carb For sale, MINT Buckshot 44mm carb. Extremely clean, just gone through with OE Mikuni parts. New throttle shaft, bushings, seals, diaphragms, and gaskets.



Currently jetted;



125 low, 145 High, 2.0 Needle and Seat, 95 gram spring



$225 + s&h



For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Please call the shop 608-743-1305 to order.



Here are some pics;



http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=6



http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=8

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



