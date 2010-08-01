|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
F.S. Buckshot single 44mm carb
For sale, MINT Buckshot 44mm carb. Extremely clean, just gone through with OE Mikuni parts. New throttle shaft, bushings, seals, diaphragms, and gaskets.
Currently jetted;
125 low, 145 High, 2.0 Needle and Seat, 95 gram spring
$225 + s&h
For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Please call the shop 608-743-1305 to order.
Here are some pics;
http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=6
http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=8
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules