For sale, MINT Buckshot 44mm carb. Extremely clean, just gone through with OE Mikuni parts. New throttle shaft, bushings, seals, diaphragms, and gaskets.

Currently jetted;

125 low, 145 High, 2.0 Needle and Seat, 95 gram spring

$225 + s&h

For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Please call the shop 608-743-1305 to order.

Here are some pics;

http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=6

http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...tml?sort=9&o=8