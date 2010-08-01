|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Can I re-use a Counter Balance shaft? 00 GTX (Carb) 951
Can I or should I re-use this Counter Balance shaft pulled from my running 00 GTX (Carb) 951 with under 175 hours. The previous owner provided paperwork from 5 years ago citing a new Short Block (which I assume would have included the C/B shaft). The gauge reads 175 hours total, so this shaft could have even less hours and looks great on the surface. I am going to be installing a new WSM crank shaft just because I got a good deal from a friend on it. This engine ran, but had a slapping noise just on shut-down which I believe was due to excessive piston/ring wear - found after I pulled the head. I can get a rebuilt one for around $100 but everyone says that no one makes a decent one anymore unless you get it rebuilt at Crankworks which cost a small fortune - based on a call to them recently.
CounterBalanceShaft2.jpgCounterBalanceShaft3.jpgCounterBalanceShaft_Old_End.jpgCounterBalanceShaft5.jpgCounterBalanceShaft6.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules