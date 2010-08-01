Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can I re-use a Counter Balance shaft? 00 GTX (Carb) 951 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2015 Location Iowa Age 53 Posts 165 Can I re-use a Counter Balance shaft? 00 GTX (Carb) 951 Can I or should I re-use this Counter Balance shaft pulled from my running 00 GTX (Carb) 951 with under 175 hours. The previous owner provided paperwork from 5 years ago citing a new Short Block (which I assume would have included the C/B shaft). The gauge reads 175 hours total, so this shaft could have even less hours and looks great on the surface. I am going to be installing a new WSM crank shaft just because I got a good deal from a friend on it. This engine ran, but had a slapping noise just on shut-down which I believe was due to excessive piston/ring wear - found after I pulled the head. I can get a rebuilt one for around $100 but everyone says that no one makes a decent one anymore unless you get it rebuilt at Crankworks which cost a small fortune - based on a call to them recently.



CounterBalanceShaft2.jpgCounterBalanceShaft3.jpgCounterBalanceShaft_Old_End.jpgCounterBalanceShaft5.jpgCounterBalanceShaft6.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules