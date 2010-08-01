pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #1
    Scl009
    WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Looking for a usable crank to rebuild a 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP with a 700 motor.

    Would consider buying the whole engine or ski if it was right price and drive-able from New Orleans, LA
  2. Today, 12:12 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down
  3. Today, 12:29 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Got clean good cranks , let me know
  4. Today, 12:31 AM #4
    Scl009
    Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down
    $175 rebuilt at SBT

    just searching this forum and some others from 2012-2016 I've seen all the way from $50 to 300
    ebay goes from 150 to 400+

    i I think the 400+ are aftermarket performance stuff.

    most of the above was when I was looking only for the 701 for my specific ski but I think you can get 650 cranks for a little cheaper (maybe the cheaper ones I was finding were the 650s? I don't know though maybe people were just being nagged to clear up the garage...who knows)
  5. Today, 12:33 AM #5
    Scl009
    Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Sorry sbt 195, had to go back and look
  6. Today, 12:46 AM #6
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank

    Would sell a nice , clean , problem free 650 6m6 crank for 150$ plus ship , sbt will also charge ship to them and from them , so add 100$ for that fee .
