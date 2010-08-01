Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB 650,701,760 crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 30 Posts 10 WTB 650,701,760 crank Looking for a usable crank to rebuild a 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP with a 700 motor.



Would consider buying the whole engine or ski if it was right price and drive-able from New Orleans, LA #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 843 Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 188 Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank Got clean good cranks , let me know #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 30 Posts 10 Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank Originally Posted by Benflynn Originally Posted by Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down



just searching this forum and some others from 2012-2016 I've seen all the way from $50 to 300

ebay goes from 150 to 400+



i I think the 400+ are aftermarket performance stuff.



most of the above was when I was looking only for the 701 for my specific ski but I think you can get 650 cranks for a little cheaper (maybe the cheaper ones I was finding were the 650s? I don't know though maybe people were just being nagged to clear up the garage...who knows) #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 30 Posts 10 Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank Sorry sbt 195, had to go back and look #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 188 Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank Would sell a nice , clean , problem free 650 6m6 crank for 150$ plus ship , sbt will also charge ship to them and from them , so add 100$ for that fee . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kawix2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

