WTB 650,701,760 crank
Looking for a usable crank to rebuild a 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP with a 700 motor.
Would consider buying the whole engine or ski if it was right price and drive-able from New Orleans, LA
Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank
Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down
Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank
Got clean good cranks , let me know
Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank
$175 rebuilt at SBT
Originally Posted by Benflynn
Damn, what's the going rate on one? I have a spare if u don't hunt one down
just searching this forum and some others from 2012-2016 I've seen all the way from $50 to 300
ebay goes from 150 to 400+
i I think the 400+ are aftermarket performance stuff.
most of the above was when I was looking only for the 701 for my specific ski but I think you can get 650 cranks for a little cheaper (maybe the cheaper ones I was finding were the 650s? I don't know though maybe people were just being nagged to clear up the garage...who knows)
Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank
Sorry sbt 195, had to go back and look
Re: WTB 650,701,760 crank
Would sell a nice , clean , problem free 650 6m6 crank for 150$ plus ship , sbt will also charge ship to them and from them , so add 100$ for that fee .
