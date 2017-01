Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 custom fire extinguisher mounts? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2015 Location Miami Age 40 Posts 76 750 custom fire extinguisher mounts? Looking for ideas and pics on what you all have done with mounting a fire extinguisher on your 750. My hull had the footholds in either side so the stock tube is no longer there. I really don't care if I have one or not, but just planning for the inevitable stop by the police in Miami.



Looks like there's room near my battery box, or could possibly cut out a hole in the foam around my gas tank. Hoping someone has a slick solution I haven't thought of yet. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 36 Posts 392 Re: 750 custom fire extinguisher mounts? I think you can get the stock sxr mount and rivet it under the hood so that the exstinguisher would line up between the motor and the tank. '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2 project #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2015 Location Miami Age 40 Posts 76 Re: 750 custom fire extinguisher mounts? kawix2, thanks for the response. I've got the Factory B pipe on there and I thought that with a modified pipe the SXR's have issues with the fire extinguisher still mounting on the hood, so I would probably have the same issues on the 750?



Also worth noting, my hull floor was modified to relocate the engine more forward and the new battery tray was installed a bit more back so now there's some room between the battery and the engine that one might be able to be mounted in. The leftside has a scupper system installed and don't want to block that area, plus the pipe takes up way too much room over there. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,666 Re: 750 custom fire extinguisher mounts? I use a Blowsion extinguisher holder. I'll get some pics for reference.



