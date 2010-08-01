Does anyone know ... my 2012 GTS uses a Bosch throttle body. The Rotax part number is 420 892 590. The Bosch part number on the back is 892 590. Doing a little research Bosch sells what appears to be the same throttle body for cars. Even the error codes seem to match what it throws on the seadoo. The auto version part number has a "-" after it with the millimeter size. I've seen someone on ebay selling the Bosch part (New) at half of the Seadoo price claiming it is an exact fit. Anyone know the MM or the Bosch replacement? $800 is a bit steep. Thank you!