Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Trailer Bunks #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location utah Age 32 Posts 21 Trailer Bunks I've seen some pictures of trailers where it has round ski bunks. What are people using? Is it just PVC? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location utah Age 32 Posts 21 Re: Trailer Bunks bunks.png #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 3,964 Re: Trailer Bunks That's schedule 40 pvc. The carpet adds friction, keeping your ski from flying off at the tiniest touch. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:38 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location utah Age 32 Posts 21 Re: Trailer Bunks Are they bracing it with anything like laying it in channel iron or is it strong enough on it's own over a short span? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 3,964 Re: Trailer Bunks Depends on who's doing it. That pic, looks like no bracing. Dropping it into C- channel for backing is a great idea. You can always just cut it in half and mount the half to a regular (2x4) bunk. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) whazguude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules