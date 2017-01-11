pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:20 AM #1
    vkdirector
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    australia
    Age
    32
    Posts
    4

    HX twin pipe 1050 GP spec

    hey guys
    Talking to a mate today about a build I'm about to start and they suggested I do a bit of a post about it for people to see!!

    I thought what the hell, why not !! I have found many of the build threads on here very helpful for my own build and if someone gets something out of what I do then that's great !!

    ok so its going to be a tight squeeze but I'm sticking a 1050 twin pipe in the old HX

    I currently have a hx with a 787 conversion but they aren't competitive enough these days so we are going with the 1050 in the hopes of racing outside of Australia and being competitive!

    I have a xpl on its way as the doner ski, ill be using the entire drive line including motor, drive shafts, pump ect
    The xpl doesn't turn up for another 2 days but there is heaps to do to the hx before I need to worry about pulling the xpl down
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    vkdirector
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    australia
    Age
    32
    Posts
    4

    Re: HX twin pipe 1050 GP spec

    20170111_180716.jpg20170111_180732.jpg
  3. Today, 12:20 PM #3
    idoseadoo
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Apex, NC
    Posts
    84

    Re: HX twin pipe 1050 GP spec

    That's going to be tight as hell. I would love to ride a 787 hx, can't imagine a 1050!

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
