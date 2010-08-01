|
|
-
HX twin pipe 1050 GP spec
hey guys
Talking to a mate today about a build I'm about to start and they suggested I do a bit of a post about it for people to see!!
I thought what the hell, why not !! I have found many of the build threads on here very helpful for my own build and if someone gets something out of what I do then that's great !!
ok so its going to be a tight squeeze but I'm sticking a 1050 twin pipe in the old HX
I currently have a hx with a 787 conversion but they aren't competitive enough these days so we are going with the 1050 in the hopes of racing outside of Australia and being competitive!
I have a xpl on its way as the doner ski, ill be using the entire drive line including motor, drive shafts, pump ect
The xpl doesn't turn up for another 2 days but there is heaps to do to the hx before I need to worry about pulling the xpl down
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules