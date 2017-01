Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 701 motor - stainless reeds or ???? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 50 Posts 71 701 motor - stainless reeds or ???? My 701 came with carbon reeds, some of which were broken.

So I bought a new reed set from SBT and they appear to be stainless.

I assumed aftermarket reeds would all be carbon/composite of some sort....



Question is, should I run them? or go with something else?



Should I be concerned about a broken reed getting sucked into the

motor sometime and causing damage?



Opinions appreciated!



BTW this motor is a 61X/62T from a 1996 blaster. All stock as far as I know. Regards

charger_john

in Kent, WA.

1996 JS750SXI, 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress) #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,292 Re: 701 motor - stainless reeds or ???? OEM 62t reeds are stainless. SBT likely sent you some oem replacement petals.



keep a watchful eye on them. when they get bad they will do a lot more damage than a fiber/carbon/composite reed will when it goes through the engine.



Don't let me scare you too much though, many people have put hundreds of hours on these engines without issue. for a stock ski application i would feel comfortable using the oem ones.

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location michigan Age 27 Posts 11 Re: 701 motor - stainless reeds or ???? I had one go break off, get sucked into the bottom end and get forced thru the casing wall.



