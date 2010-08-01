|
94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank?
I have read in previous post that a 650 crank will fit in a 700, 701, 760 motor.
I can not find those post I was looking at no matter what I search.
Can anyone confirm what donor model skis/motors I can use for a crank for my WR3 GP
Will post pic of serial number, Can't find much info on 62G J7000 motormotornumber.JPG
Re: 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank?
they all work, the rods are different on the 760 but they are the same length and work. so ya 650,701,760 all compatible
