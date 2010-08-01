pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:44 PM #1
    Scl009
    Scl009 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New Orleans
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank?

    I have read in previous post that a 650 crank will fit in a 700, 701, 760 motor.
    I can not find those post I was looking at no matter what I search.

    Can anyone confirm what donor model skis/motors I can use for a crank for my WR3 GP

    Will post pic of serial number, Can't find much info on 62G J7000 motormotornumber.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:47 AM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,845
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank?

    they all work, the rods are different on the 760 but they are the same length and work. so ya 650,701,760 all compatible
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 