Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 30 Posts 4 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank? I have read in previous post that a 650 crank will fit in a 700, 701, 760 motor.

I can not find those post I was looking at no matter what I search.



Can anyone confirm what donor model skis/motors I can use for a crank for my WR3 GP



Will post pic of serial number, Can't find much info on 62G J7000 motormotornumber.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,845 Blog Entries 1 Re: 94 yamaha waverunner 3 GP donor crank? they all work, the rods are different on the 760 but they are the same length and work. so ya 650,701,760 all compatible Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

