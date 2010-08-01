|
|
-
Parting out 6 Yamaha 2000-2002 XL1200 Wave Runners
We purchased a bunch of skis locally and are currently parting out 6 2000-2002 Yamaha XL1200 / XA1200 Wave Runners. All of the skis have the 1200 66V Power Valve motors.
If you are looking for any parts, body, motor, electrical, etc we should have what you are looking for.
We currently have 4 of the skis completely disassembled and two left to part out.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- PrickofMisery
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules