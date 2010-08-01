pxctoday

  Today, 08:13 PM #1
    N1ml
    Dec 2016
    Florida
    5

    2004 GTX 4-Tec Supercharged Major Modification

    My neighbor has a 2004 GTX Supercharged Seadoo. He Just bought a new GTI. We want to make the 2004 available for friends that visit. The jetski has 75 original hours. The supercharger has never been rebuilt. My first idea is that we just remove it and make do. Can the supercharger be removed and replumbed for the airflow? Is there a fitting to block the hole that provides drive?
    Any info on this mod is appreciated. We just do not want to put a lot of money into the jetski for something that may get used.
  Today, 08:43 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    25,205

    Re: 2004 GTX 4-Tec Supercharged Major Modification

    Removing SC would entail more $ than just selling it & buy something else.
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
