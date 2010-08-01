Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 50 Posts 70 Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled? Yamaha guys - I could use some advice on this.



I'm putting together this 61X/62T engine, which came from a 1996 blaster, but I don't know the history since I just bought it. When putting on the exhaust holder bracket on top, I had to put spacer washers under it as shown in the picture to make it fit correctly.



Is this a sign that the head or cylinder has been milled in the past?



Nothing wrong with a milled head, except I hope to run it on regular gas.





Your good , when running a stock pipe on a milled head , that's good you shimmed , most people don't check that , in winter you are more careful on builds , if you were putting on a B pipe this would not apply , putting a twin carb in a square nose ?

If they took that much off it should have 400 psi compression. Looks like its a wet jet (or newer yama)mount by the color. Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so. By the looks of the cylinder bolts dont look as if they have been out, paint on bolts still look as if a socket has never been on them.

For now I'm trying to stay stock with everything until I ride it.

So maybe the mount fits different than it would on a 1996?

I look forward to checking compression once I get the motor in, I'm afraid to try doing that on the bench....

Looks like its a wet jet or newer yamaha mount by the color.

Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so.

So maybe the mount fits different than it would on a 1996?

I look forward to checking compression once I get the motor in, I'm afraid to

try doing that on the bench....



I am rebuilding the carbs and checking everything out before it goes in.

But I drew the line at opening up the engine - first I'm going to ride it.

