  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    charger_john
    charger_john is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Kent, WA
    Age
    50
    Posts
    70

    Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Yamaha guys - I could use some advice on this.

    I'm putting together this 61X/62T engine, which came from a 1996 blaster, but I don't know the history since I just bought it. When putting on the exhaust holder bracket on top, I had to put spacer washers under it as shown in the picture to make it fit correctly.

    Is this a sign that the head or cylinder has been milled in the past?

    Nothing wrong with a milled head, except I hope to run it on regular gas.


    bracket_washers.jpg
    Regards
    charger_john
    in Kent, WA.
    1996 JS750SXI, 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress)
  2. Today, 12:40 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Frequent Poster Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    185

    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Your good , when running a stock pipe on a milled head , that's good you shimmed , most people don't check that , in winter you are more careful on builds , if you were putting on a B pipe this would not apply , putting a twin carb in a square nose ?
  3. Today, 01:07 PM #3
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,840

    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    If they took that much off it should have 400 psi compression. Looks like its a wet jet (or newer yama)mount by the color. Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so. By the looks
    of the cylinder bolts dont look as if they have been out, paint on bolts still look as if a socket has never been on them.
  4. Today, 01:13 PM #4
    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    ... putting a twin carb in a square nose?
    This is a twin carb motor, yes. It's going into a 2015 superjet which arrived here with no engine.
    For now I'm trying to stay stock with everything until I ride it.
  5. Today, 01:19 PM #5
    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Quote Originally Posted by driftmaster View Post
    If they took that much off it should have 400 psi compression.
    Looks like its a wet jet or newer yamaha mount by the color.
    Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so.
    I think the exhaust system I got (including the mount) is from a 2009 superjet.
    So maybe the mount fits different than it would on a 1996?
    I look forward to checking compression once I get the motor in, I'm afraid to
    try doing that on the bench....

  6. Today, 01:21 PM #6
    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Quote Originally Posted by driftmaster View Post
    If they took that much off it should have 400 psi compression.
    Looks like its a wet jet or newer yamaha mount by the color.
    Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so.
    I think the exhaust system I got (including the mount) is from a 2009 superjet.
    So maybe the mount fits different than it would on a 1996?
    I look forward to checking compression once I get the motor in, I'm afraid to
    try doing that on the bench....

  7. Today, 01:27 PM #7
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,840

    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Check it on the bench now! You may need a rebuild.... hook it directly to the battery.
  8. Today, 01:31 PM #8
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,840

    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    And by the looks of the bolts I would put crank seals at least and if me rings being a 96'. Very simple and cheep, round a 100 spot. Rebuild carbs as well.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:57 PM #9
    Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?

    Quote Originally Posted by driftmaster View Post
    And by the looks of the bolts I would put crank seals at least and if me rings being a 96'. Very simple and cheep, round a 100 spot. Rebuild carbs as well.....
    Ummm, thanks for the advice driftmaster.
    I am rebuilding the carbs and checking everything out before it goes in.
    But I drew the line at opening up the engine - first I'm going to ride it.
    There's always next winter.
