Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
Yamaha guys - I could use some advice on this.
I'm putting together this 61X/62T engine, which came from a 1996 blaster, but I don't know the history since I just bought it. When putting on the exhaust holder bracket on top, I had to put spacer washers under it as shown in the picture to make it fit correctly.
Is this a sign that the head or cylinder has been milled in the past?
Nothing wrong with a milled head, except I hope to run it on regular gas.
bracket_washers.jpg
Regards
charger_john
in Kent, WA.
1996 JS750SXI, 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress)
Frequent Poster
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
Your good , when running a stock pipe on a milled head , that's good you shimmed , most people don't check that , in winter you are more careful on builds , if you were putting on a B pipe this would not apply , putting a twin carb in a square nose ?
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:42 PM.
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
If they took that much off it should have 400 psi compression. Looks like its a wet jet (or newer yama)mount by the color. Check compression and see, always a giod ideal to do so. By the looks
of the cylinder bolts dont look as if they have been out, paint on bolts still look as if a socket has never been on them.
Last edited by driftmaster; Today at 01:10 PM.
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
This is a twin carb motor, yes. It's going into a 2015 superjet which arrived here with no engine.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
... putting a twin carb in a square nose?
For now I'm trying to stay stock with everything until I ride it.
Regards
charger_john
in Kent, WA.
1996 JS750SXI, 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress)
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
Check it on the bench now! You may need a rebuild.... hook it directly to the battery.
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
And by the looks of the bolts I would put crank seals at least and if me rings being a 96'. Very simple and cheep, round a 100 spot. Rebuild carbs as well.....
Re: Yamaha 701 engine - washers under the exhaust bracket = head milled?
Ummm, thanks for the advice driftmaster.
Originally Posted by driftmaster
And by the looks of the bolts I would put crank seals at least and if me rings being a 96'. Very simple and cheep, round a 100 spot. Rebuild carbs as well.....
I am rebuilding the carbs and checking everything out before it goes in.
But I drew the line at opening up the engine - first I'm going to ride it.
There's always next winter.
Regards
charger_john
in Kent, WA.
1996 JS750SXI, 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress)
