Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: long time lurker, most recent purchase 94 waverunner 3 GP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 30 Posts 1 long time lurker, most recent purchase 94 waverunner 3 GP Got a couple of 2006 VX110 sports. Tore into both and made one reliable ski from both.



Took the other hull and tried making a barge to pull around blue crab traps, that was pretty unsuccessful on lake ponchartrain in new orleans. Little to big a body of water to be pulling make shift barges on HAHAHA, I gave it a good go.



The other waverunner is my primary pwc. Built a fishing rack out of a beach cart and the waverunner has been good to me thus far.



4 strokes were kind of hard to work with, have a little experience with 2 stroke from bikes so decided to get a project.



My most recent purchase is a 1994 waverunner 3GP. Guy was up front with me, told me the engine was frozen, but I have had stupid luck in the past. I bought both VXs and a nice trailer for $2500. Sold off some parts from the dead ski and various other trades so probably ended up with one good ski and double trailer for about $1200 not counting the hours of work.



Anyways the seller was not joking. Broke the motor down and some things look surprisingly good. The pistons and cylinder head look great after coming out the ultrasonic cleaner, new rings and I think I'm straight. Problem is the Crank. Its shot. Someone obviously had saltwater sitting in the motor, seized up the crank, and couldn't get it started again (likely saving the head). Don't know where to go from here. I like a good project but don't like throwing cash down the toilet.



Have considered SBT crank exchange, using old pistons with new rings and barely hitting the cylinders with a hone just so the rings set. Where I'm having difficulty is my go to guy for engine rebuilding says that I should get new pistons because the bearing connecting the rods to the piston pins are spec'ed out for the pistons. If I need to get a new crank, and complete top end rebuild kit I feel like I might as well get another whole ski or engine.



Got the ski in decent cosmetic condition for $100. Maybe I should just part the thing out...but I HATE ebay.



Any thoughts? Good or bad...whichever is welcome. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) fox river pwc, motoxguy95 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules