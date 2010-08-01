Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 slighly touching #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 79 JS440 slighly touching Trying to shim a new stainless impeller but finding to virtually impossible to get it right.





1 fin just touches the wear ring every 2nd or 3rd rotation. I cant feel it but if I listen it makes a tiny 'ting' noise but even when I stop it I can still push in the feeler gauge all the way around. Doesn't have any binding whatsoever.



Started shimming the bearing housing and once that was right started shimming the pump.

I have got down to cut up coke cans for shims under the pump feet but just cant stop it.

Even drilled out the pump holes so I can move it a little.



The impeller seem a really tight fit. 0.15 - .02mm (0.005 - 0.008 inches) all around is that about right?



I can move the point it touches but its usually one of 3 spots, left bottom, left middle or left top depending on shimming. What should I check and do I need to worry?









